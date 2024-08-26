Full Year 2024 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



(audio in progress) Questions can be submitted throughout the call. Now over to the CEO of Infomedia, Jens Monsees. Jens, over to you.



Jens Monsees - Infomedia Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, [Kiera] Good morning, everyone. This is a very nice beautiful spring morning. Welcome to Infomedia results webcast for FY24. I'm Jens Monsees, the CEO and Managing Director of Infomedia. Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people on the Eora Nation, we pay our respect to the elders, past and present, and extend this acknowledgment and respect to the First People in all countries in which we operate.



Joining me on the call is my fellow colleague, Chantell Revie, our CFO. She will take you through the detailed financials today. You can follow along on the slides for the presentation, which was released earlier on the ASX. I will refer to the slide numbers as we move through the deck. Please note the legal disclaimer on