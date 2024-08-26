Pacific Current Group Ltd (TSRUF) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Asset Sales

Pacific Current Group Ltd (TSRUF) reports significant revenue growth, increased profits, and strategic asset sales in Q4 2024.

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Solid growth in revenues despite asset sales.
  • Underlying EBITDA: Grew 18% year-over-year.
  • Underlying NPAT: Increased by 24% to $32 million.
  • Net Profit After Tax (NPAT): Rose from a loss of $15.8 million in FY23 to a gain of $110 million.
  • Dividends: Declared at $0.38 per share, unfranked.
  • EPS: Increased to $0.624 per share from $0.508.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share: Statutory NAV increased by over 16% to $11.48; fair value estimate of NAV increased to $13.47.
  • Cash Balance: Increased significantly due to asset sales, now at AUD318 million.
  • Significant Transactions: Sale of GQG stake yielding AUD257.3 million; partial sale of Pennybacker Capital; sale of three assets related to GQG for USD71.25 million.
  • Future Transactions: Pending sales of Carlisle Management Company and Victory Park Capital.
  • Operating Expenses: Expected reduction of more than 40% due to asset sales and externalization of investment management.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Pacific Current Group Ltd (TSRUF, Financial) achieved a significant reduction in ongoing operating expenses by over 40% through strategic asset sales and externalizing investment management.
  • The company saw a solid growth in revenues and underlying profits in FY24, with underlying EBITDA growing 18% and underlying NPAT growing 24%.
  • Successful transactions included the sale of its entire stake in GQG, yielding total proceeds of AUD257.3 million, and the partial sale of its investment in Pennybacker Capital, yielding 1.75 times the initial investment.
  • The company declared dividends of $0.38 per share, maintaining a steady return to shareholders.
  • Pacific Current Group Ltd (TSRUF) is flush with cash and plans to return capital to shareholders via an off-market stock buyback of up to $300 million, subject to regulatory approval.

Negative Points

  • The company's statutory results were heavily skewed by gains from asset sales, making it challenging to assess underlying performance.
  • The sale of multiple assets has led to a notable change in the company's financial structure, with future financial results expected to be significantly different.
  • The company's cost structure, while reduced, still faces potential future cost reduction initiatives, indicating ongoing operational adjustments.
  • The timing of several transactions and regulatory approvals remains uncertain, potentially impacting financial planning and projections.
  • Dividends declared are unfranked due to the lack of remaining franking credits, which may be less attractive to some shareholders.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Pacific Current Group Ltd (TSRUF) Earnings Call

Q: Can you discuss the pro forma fair value NAVs and the expected uplift from the Carlisle and Victory Park transactions?
A: The fair value estimate for both Carlisle and Victory Park at June 30, 2024, already assumes these transactions had occurred. There is a slight discount applied to Carlisle's value to reflect the need for regulatory approval.

Q: What is the timing on the debt repayment, and will there be a penalty?
A: The debt has about 16 months to run before it can be repaid without penalty. The penalty would make up for the interest that would be foregone. The decision to repay early and incur a penalty is still under discussion by the Board.

Q: What opportunities exist for further cost base reductions as divestments continue?
A: There are further cost reductions expected beyond the $6 million previously announced. The investment management fee will decrease as the portfolio size decreases. The pro forma P&L shows an estimated cost reduction, with potential for more savings.

Q: Where do you see the business in five years? Will it hold direct stakes or invest in multiple GP staking firms?
A: The business is not on a wind-up path nor solely focused on GP stakes investments. It will continue with direct investments and may diversify over time. The strategy will always consider quality, valuation, and growth opportunities.

Q: Can you provide details on the earnout provisions for the Victory Park stake and the nature of the consideration?
A: The earnout provisions are based on the performance of the underlying business acquired by Janus Henderson. There is a minimum payment schedule with potential upside. The consideration will be predominantly cash, with some scrip element.

These highlights provide a concise overview of the key points discussed during Pacific Current Group Ltd's earnings call, focusing on financial strategies, future outlook, and significant transactions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.