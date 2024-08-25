Aug 25, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Mark Fitzgibbon
NIB Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
* Nick Freeman
NIB Holdings Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer
* Edward Close
NIB Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive - Australian Residents Health Insurance
* Roslyn Toms
NIB Holdings Ltd - Group Executive Legal and Chief Risk Officer, Company Secretary
Conference Call Participants
* Vanessa Thomson
Jefferies LLC - Analyst
* Julian Braganza
Goldman Sachs - Analyst
* Andrew Buncombe
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Nigel Pittaway
Citi - Analyst
* Siddharth Parameswaran
JPMorgan - Analyst
Mark Fitzgibbon - NIB Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
(video playing)
Good morning, everybody,
Full Year 2024 NIB Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
