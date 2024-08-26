Full Year 2024 Aussie Broadband Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Phillip Britt - Aussie Broadband Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, all, and welcome to the Aussie Broadband earnings call for our FY24 full year results. My name is Phil Britt, and I'm the Group Managing Director of Aussie Broadband. With me on the call today is Aussie Broadband's CEO, Brian Ma; Aussie Broadband's Group Chief Financial Officer, Andy Giles Knopp; and Symbio's CEO, Michael Omeros known to many as Mo.



A lot has happened in the last 12 months, and we're pleased to report a solid growth across our core segments and some excellent momentum that we're carrying into FY25. It's been exciting year and there's a lot to cover, so let's get started.



Before we get into the results, I'd like to acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the first Australians for their role as the