Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Nordstroem - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



I mentioned. My name is Johan Osram. And today I'm joined by our Head of Investor Relation at Magnus Larsson. So welcome, Tim. The first time he's participating and he will cover the financials today as we are in transition between CFOs as we have previously communicated.



So without any further ado, let's move into the report app. From my perspective, we're closing yet another successful quarter and we will surpass our financial targets. We came in strong in sales and we also have strong margins. Cash flow was somewhat weaker, and we'll come back to the reasons why that fund was a weak subset and we have a stable order book. And we are also very happy to welcome four new companies into the group where we had one in April, and we had another three after the end of the period coming in the month of July. And so given the market conditions, it's a strong performance of the Company and we are on track to become the premier player in Europe.



Looking upon the US, a few words about