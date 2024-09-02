Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Vulcan Materials Co

Author's Avatar

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial) has recently garnered attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its solid financial standing. With a current share price of $256.27, Vulcan Materials Co has experienced a daily gain of 0.54%, contrasting with a three-month change of -1.02%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Vulcan Materials Co is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1828085570170155008.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Vulcan Materials Co boasts a GF Score of 93, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Vulcan Materials Co Business

Vulcan Materials Co, with a market cap of $33.84 billion and sales of $7.58 billion, is the largest producer of construction aggregates in the United States. Its major markets include several high-growth states such as Texas and California. In 2023, Vulcan sold 234.3 million tons of aggregates, alongside substantial quantities of asphalt mix and ready-mix. The company's vast reserves and strategic market presence underscore its industry dominance.

1828085634233954304.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Vulcan Materials Co's financial resilience is evident in its robust balance sheet and strategic debt management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at 7.68, showcasing its ability to comfortably meet interest obligations. Additionally, its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.52 further solidifies its financial health, reflecting prudent capital management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Profitability Rank of Vulcan Materials Co is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has shown growth over the past five years. The company's commitment to expansion is reflected in its Growth Rank of 10/10, with a notable 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 16.9%. This growth trajectory is supported by a strong increase in EBITDA, highlighting Vulcan Materials Co's operational efficiency and market expansion capabilities.

1828085699006590976.png

Conclusion

Considering Vulcan Materials Co's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and strategic growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.