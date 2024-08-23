Q2 2024 So-Young International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for So-Young's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's call, Ms. Mona Qiao. Please go ahead, Ms. Mona.



Mona Qiao - So-Young International Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining So-Young's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call is Mr. Xing Jin, our Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Nick Zhao, CFO. Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities and the Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.



Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including our annual report on