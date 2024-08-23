Q2 2024 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Magnus Tolleshaug - Vistin Pharma ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome all to this second quarter 2024 presentation. I will now go through the highlights of the second quarter 2024 results. The revenue in the second quarter ended at NOK106 million versus NOK107 million in the second quarter of 2023. Currency neutral revenue was slightly higher in the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2023 was about 1%. The year-to-date 2024 revenue ended at NOK210 million compared to NOK208 million year-to-date last year.



The second quarter ended with a record high EBITDA of NOK27 million versus NOK20 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 40%. The EBITDA was positively affected by product mix, favorable material cost prices and good cost control in the quarter. The EBITDA year-to-date ended at NOK48 million versus NOK34 million year-to-date at the same time last year, an increase of 42%.



The manufacturing line 2 has been producing according to plan from April, after the unplanned maintenance and repair we had in the first quarter, we also had planned biannual maintenance stop