On August 23, 2024, Peter Otteni, Executive Vice President of BXP Inc (BXP, Financial), executed a sale of 4,785 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

BXP Inc (BXP, Financial) is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the ownership, management, development, and acquisition of office properties in the United States. The company's portfolio includes major urban real estate markets.

Shares of BXP Inc were priced at $73.44 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $11.76 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of BXP Inc stands at 69.58, significantly above both the industry median of 16.82 and the historical median for the company. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BXP Inc is estimated at $73.47 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of BXP Inc shares, but there have been 4 insider sales, indicating a possible trend among insiders.

This recent sale by Peter Otteni aligns with the broader insider selling trend observed at BXP Inc over the last year. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's operational health and future prospects.

