On August 23, 2024, Christopher Perretta, a Director at NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT, Financial), executed a sale of 11,905 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,866 shares of NetScout Systems Inc.

NetScout Systems Inc specializes in providing service assurance, troubleshooting, diagnostics, business analytics, and DDoS protection for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company's solutions help monitor and analyze network and application performance.

Over the past year, Christopher Perretta has sold a total of 11,905 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been nine insider sells and no insider buys at NetScout Systems Inc.

Shares of NetScout Systems Inc were priced at $21 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.51 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $26.79, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.