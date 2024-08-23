On August 23, 2024, Edward Hoffman, Sr. Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 158,969 shares of Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc is engaged in the mortgage and real estate services industry. The company provides mortgage insurance, risk management products, and other services to mortgage lenders and other entities.

Over the past year, Edward Hoffman has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Radian Group Inc were trading at $35.53 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.40 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.33, which is lower than the industry median of 11.455.

The GF Value of Radian Group Inc is $25.57, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics. The transaction details and the company's valuation ratios provide a comprehensive view of Radian Group Inc's current financial status and market position.

