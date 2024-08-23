On August 23, 2024, Wendell Pritchett, a Director at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,214 shares of the company.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) is a prominent home construction company in the United States, known for its luxury residential community developments. The company also engages in building, designing, and selling detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities.

The shares were sold at a price of $147.39 each. This transaction has adjusted the insider's stake in the company to a current total of 10,214 shares, which are valued at approximately $1,505,073.46 based on the latest closing price.

Over the past year, Wendell Pritchett's trading activities have included the sale of 3,000 shares and no recorded purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed within the company, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. Over the last year, there have been 22 insider sales and no insider buys at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial).

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) currently holds a market cap of approximately $14.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.99, which is below both the industry median of 12.715 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) is estimated at $81.02 per share, making the current price of $147.39 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and supplemented with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

