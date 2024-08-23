Insider Sale: Director Wendell Pritchett Sells 3,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 23, 2024, Wendell Pritchett, a Director at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,214 shares of the company.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) is a prominent home construction company in the United States, known for its luxury residential community developments. The company also engages in building, designing, and selling detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities.

The shares were sold at a price of $147.39 each. This transaction has adjusted the insider's stake in the company to a current total of 10,214 shares, which are valued at approximately $1,505,073.46 based on the latest closing price.

Over the past year, Wendell Pritchett's trading activities have included the sale of 3,000 shares and no recorded purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed within the company, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. Over the last year, there have been 22 insider sales and no insider buys at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial).

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) currently holds a market cap of approximately $14.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.99, which is below both the industry median of 12.715 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) is estimated at $81.02 per share, making the current price of $147.39 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82.

1828191342732406784.png

1828191378652426240.png

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and supplemented with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.