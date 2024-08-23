On August 23, 2024, Rogerio Mendonca, President of the Equipment Group at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,464 shares of the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, commonly known as Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. The company operates through two main segments: the Freight segment and the Transit segment, offering a range of products for locomotives, freight cars, passenger transit vehicles, and power generation equipment.

Over the past year, Rogerio Mendonca has sold a total of 5,965 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were trading at $165.79. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $28.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 28.99, significantly higher than the industry median of 13.87, indicating a premium valuation compared to its peers.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GuruFocus Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. The GF Value of $130.28 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The ongoing insider selling trend, coupled with the stock's valuation metrics, could provide insights into the company's perceived market position and future expectations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.