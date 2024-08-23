Aug 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Irene Lee

Hysan Development Co Ltd - Chairman

* Kon Wai Lui

Hysan Development Co Ltd - Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

* Andy Choi

Hysan Development Co Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Mark Leung

UBS - Analyst

* Fan Tso

Bank of America - Analyst



Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon. Thank you all for coming to Hysan Developments 2024 interim result announcement analyst briefing session. Let me introduce our panel for this afternoon, our Chairman, Ms. Irene Lee; Executive Director and COO, Mr. Ricky Lui; our CFO, Mr. Andy Choi. We will start with the presentation from Irene, Ricky and Andy, and we will follow that to take questions.



Now I would invite Irene to start first. Irene, please.



Irene Lee - Hysan