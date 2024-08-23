On August 23, 2024, Director Edward Kangas sold 4,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) at a price of $232.21 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $928,840. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, a prominent homebuilding company, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments.

Over the past year, Edward Kangas has sold a total of 16,500 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc were trading at $232.21 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.08, below the industry median of 12.715, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $91.50, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.54. This suggests that Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Edward Kangas provides an insight into the insider activity at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

