On August 23, 2024, Mary Finn, Chief People Officer of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company at a price of $80 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial) is a leading retailer of diamond jewelry. The company operates in multiple countries and owns several well-known brands, including Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda.

Over the past year, Mary Finn has sold a total of 39,627 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd shows a total of 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were trading at $80 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 6.69, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.76 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $85.15, indicating that it is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

