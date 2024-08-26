On August 26, 2024, Houte Van, Chief Financial Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $25.22 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,002 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 74,863 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc were trading at $25.22 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.66 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $13.52, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

