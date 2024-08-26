Full Year 2024 Endeavour Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Steve Donohue - Endeavour Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for Endeavour Group's FY24 full year results announcement. I'm Steve Donohue, Managing Director and CEO of Endeavour Group and I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Kate Beattie.



I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Gadigal people as the traditional custodians of the land where presenting from today and pay my respects to their elders past, present, and emerging.



As you look forward to slide 6. Turning to the headlines that we cover there, I'm very pleased to report tha FY24 was a year of resilience and execution for the group, showcasing our ability to perform in a challenging trading environment. I'm extremely proud of the efforts of our more than 30,000 team members to consistently execute our strategy and deliver value for customers. Returning in record sales in both our retail and hotel segments.



I'm also proud that we delivered record EBIT in an inflationary environment driven by gross