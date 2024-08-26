Aug 26, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Brent MacGregor - Medical Developments International Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you and good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's investor briefing for our FY24 full year results. I am Brent MacGregor. I'm the CEO and I'm joined today by Anita James, our Chief Financial Officer.



So today, I'm going to share with you an overview of our results and the company's key achievements in the year and take you through some drivers of our future growth. And after I've done that, Anita will speak to the financials in more detail before I make some closing remarks.



Today's release is in line with the results we shared with the market at the end of July and at the time of announcing a $10 million capital raise. As mentioned, there'll be plenty of time for questions at the end of the presentation. So let's skip past the disclaimer slides. We'll move straight to slide 4. These are our key messages for the presentation today.



So our financial results for FY24 are encouraging. We've delivered strongly improved margins, earnings, and cash flow. Our group revenue was up 3%. We're