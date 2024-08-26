Full Year 2024 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Anthony Wamsteker - Praemium Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our annual financial results presentation. At Praemium, we acknowledge the traditional custodians of country. We pay our respects to their elders past, present, and emerging.



I draw your attention to the disclaimer. I won't leave it up long enough for anyone to read it, but it is available on the ASX website for those who would like to see what we say in that.



I'm joined today by David Coulter, the CFO, and our agenda today is to go through very quickly some of the highlights for this past financial year. Then David will go through the financial results in some detail, and we'll conclude with a brief discussion about the strategy going forward, followed by questions and answers.



So if I go to the business highlights for the year just gone, we've talked in the past about a new leadership team and a strategy that goes with that new leadership team. And so this slide, we are just draw your attention to the reality is we're trying to