Q2 2024 P/F Bakkafrost Earnings Presentation Transcript

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hogni Jakobsen

P/F Bakkafrost - Chief Financial Officer

* Johan Jacobsen

P/F Bakkafrost - Chief Executive Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Christian Nordby

Arctic Securities - Analyst

* Wilhelm Dahl RÃ¸e

Danske Bank - Analyst

* Stein Aukner

DNB Markets - Analyst

* Martin Kaland

ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst



Hogni Jakobsen - P/F Bakkafrost-Chief Financial Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Bakkafrost results for the second quarter this year. Webcast is here from Oslo. My name is Hogni Jakobsen. I'm CFO of Bakkafrost, and I'm joined here this morning by Regin Jacobsen, our CEO.



First, please consider our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, which is included in the presentation. The agenda this