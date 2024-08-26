Q2 2024 SP Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Rasmus KÃ¸jborg - Hans Christian Andersen Capital - Analyst



Good afternoon and welcome. On behalf of Hans Christian Andersen Capital, I would like to welcome you to this presentation of the report from the first half of '24 and also show the second quarter of '24 from SP Group that was published Friday. My name is Rasmus KÃ¸jborg, and I have the pleasure of welcoming both departing CEO of SP Group, that's Frank Gad. We have the coming CEO of SP Group, Lars Bering; and we have the CFO of SP Group, Tilde Kejlhof.



They promise to take us through the numbers and highlights from the quarter and expectations going into the further part of 2024 and of course also answer questions. So welcome to you and also welcome to those of you who signed up for today's presentation. You can ask questions in the chat. You can either ask them in English or you can also do it in Danish, and we will help with the translation.



But with that, I'll leave the floor to the three of you.



Frank Gad - SP Group A/S-Chief Executive Officer<