Q4 2024 NAPCO Security Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NAPCO Security Technologies fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Monday, August 26, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Francis Okoniewski, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Francis Okoniewski - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc - VP, IR
Thank you, Joan, and good morning, everyone. This is Francis Okoniewski, Vice President of Investor Relations for NAPCO Security Technologies. Thank you all for joining today's conference call to discuss financial results for our fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.
By now, all of you should have had the opportunity to review our earnings press release discussing our quarterly results. If you have not, a copy of the release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.napcosecurity.com.
On the call today are Dick Soloway, Chairman, CEO of NAPCO Security
