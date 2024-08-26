Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Richard Mathews
RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
* David Batkin
RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd - Executive General Manager, Product Strategy
=====================
Richard Mathews - RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Welcome, everyone to the call. Thanks very much for your time this morning.
Yes, I guess for the people that have seen these presentations alone, you'll notice that there's quite a few slides missing.
So what I've done this time is really focused the presentation to our current shareholders. We have spent more time talking about our customers about the products where the products fit how the customers use those products. So we've dropped out things like customer logos and Silicon Graphics and that type of things, I suppose, in short, a bit more concise and to really move about a report card on last year's performance and what we expect to happen this year. So hopefully, we'll
Full Year 2024 RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...