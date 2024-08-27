Full Year 2024 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Blau - SG Fleet Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer - SG Fleet



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for making time for us today. We know it's a very busy reporting day and particularly so in our sector. My name is Robbie Blau, the CEO of SG Fleet. And with me today is Kevin wondering our CFO. As usual, I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation, please turn to slide number three for a quick overview of the period. This has been an exceptional year for us with underlying profit after tax growing close to 20%. The second half picks up where we left off in December last year. And orders and deliveries again achieved new highs. Both the corporate and the novated funded fleet grew materially, which is very pleasing for us while deliveries reached exceptional levels. The order pipeline reduction has only been partial to date, particularly in the tool of trade channel at the rate of reduction seen in the second half of 2020 of the 2024 financial year, a return to pre-COVID pipeline levels could take another year-and-a-half to two years. We were anticipating a