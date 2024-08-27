Full Year 2024 QuickFee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Jennifer Warawa - QuickFee Ltd - President, North America



(audio in progress) It's AUD3.2 million in FY24, and we were EBITDA positive in Q4 FY24.



We have a stable cost base with operating expenses down 1% on PCP to AUD15.8 million. And NPAT improved AUD3.4 million from negative 8.1 to negative 4.7.



Along with being EBITDA positive in Q4, our overall EBITDA improved significantly in H2 FY24 to negative AUD0.5 million, continuing the trajectory of improved profitability.



Additionally, our operating expenses were AUD7.4 million in H2 FY24, down AUD1 million or 12% on H1 FY24, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative and product development expenses. We were being diligent with our spend and that is making a noticeable impact. We've reported a very encouraging track record of revenue growth half-on-half for the last three years, as you can see here with EBITDA showing corresponding improvements, which gives us great confidence in our ability to deliver a positive FY 25 EBITDA as mentioned.



Now, there are many market dynamics that are shifting and