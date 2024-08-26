Full Year 2024 Austin Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

David Singleton - Austin Engineering Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you and good morning, everybody. David Singleton here. Thank you for so many of you calling in this morning, we appreciate that. I think looking at the numbers, it's a record number of people, both on the webcast and on the dial in, this morning. So I very much appreciate the support that you've given the business.



In my period, at least over the last three years and also more recently as well, of course, I am very pleased, of course, to present what by any measure is an outstanding set of financial and operational results for the business this year and does really make my task. And David Bonomini, his task is with me this morning, much easier, of course, when we have such a solid set of results. As, this has been a three year journey for us as we've gone through Austin 2.0 strategy, which continues to these days. But I just thought I kind of dwell on that a little bit before we get into the [meat] of the results.



I'm a great believer that if you get the combination of a good