Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
David Singleton - Austin Engineering Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you and good morning, everybody. David Singleton here. Thank you for so many of you calling in this morning, we appreciate that. I think looking at the numbers, it's a record number of people, both on the webcast and on the dial in, this morning. So I very much appreciate the support that you've given the business.
In my period, at least over the last three years and also more recently as well, of course, I am very pleased, of course, to present what by any measure is an outstanding set of financial and operational results for the business this year and does really make my task. And David Bonomini, his task is with me this morning, much easier, of course, when we have such a solid set of results. As, this has been a three year journey for us as we've gone through Austin 2.0 strategy, which continues to these days. But I just thought I kind of dwell on that a little bit before we get into the [meat] of the results.
I'm a great believer that if you get the combination of a good
Full Year 2024 Austin Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...