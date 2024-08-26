Senstar Technologies Corp (SNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Margins and APAC Growth Amid Revenue Challenges

Senstar Technologies Corp (SNT) reports highest gross margin in eight quarters and significant APAC revenue growth despite overall revenue decline.

Summary
  • Revenue: $8.3 million, down 1.6% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 63.2%, highest in the last eight quarters.
  • Operating Expenses: $4.6 million, decreased by 9.1% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 8% of revenue, up from 1% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $493,000, up from $275,000 in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA Margin: 10.2% of revenue.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $15.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Geographical Revenue Breakdown: North America 47%, EU 27%, APAC 23%, Latin America 1%, all other regions less than 1%.
  • APAC Revenue Growth: 135% year-over-year.
  • EU Revenue Decline: 33% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $666,000, up from $83,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Financial Income: $103,000 compared to financial expense of $74,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Taxes on Income: $276,000 compared to a tax benefit of $266,000 in Q2 2023.
Release Date: August 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Gross margin reached 63.2%, the best in the last eight quarters.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 9%, improving operating margin to 8% from 1% in Q2 2023.
  • Net income climbed to $493,000, and EBITDA margin increased to 10.2% of revenue.
  • APAC region saw a revenue surge of 135% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Successful launch of the Senstar MultiSensor, which has significant market interest and potential to drive future growth.

Negative Points

  • Overall revenue decreased by 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue in Europe decreased by 33% due to customer delays in projects.
  • Latin America revenue dropped to 1% from 3% in the prior-year quarter.
  • The company did not provide forward-looking statements or specific backlog details.
  • Despite improvements, the company still faces challenges in the competitive security systems industry.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hi, I was wondering when you would expect the MultiSensor to have a material impact on revenue or revenue growth?
A: Thank you very much for your question. So the product just got released for sale. So the first delivery are to happen in the next coming week. It's a bit early to say. We hope to provide more information for the next release. That is, the product just got officially released for selling, and the first order has come already but not significant at this stage because it's less than a couple of weeks ago.

Q: And does the company currently have a backlog of orders expected in the next 12 months?
A: So yes, unfortunately, we're not commenting that. I can only mention that we had a good trend of booking in the first part of the year. But unfortunately, we're not commenting the backlog or further expectations.

Q: Do you expect to increase revenue in the second half of the year compared to the $18 million you did roughly last year for the second half of 2023?
A: Unfortunately, we're not providing forward-looking statements, but we're striving and working hard on it.

Q: Can you provide more details on the geographical performance, particularly the challenges in Europe?
A: Europe faced some challenges with revenue down 33% in Q2, mainly due to customer delays in projects. However, we believe this project will catch up in Q3 and Q4. Despite these delays, we anticipate substantial activity in the utility, energy, and transport sectors throughout the region.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the improved gross margin this quarter?
A: Our gross margin reached 63.2%, the best we have delivered in the last eight quarters. This improvement was mostly due to a shift in product mix, the improvements of supply chain challenges, and cost realignments we established last year.

Q: How has the performance been in the APAC region?
A: APAC was a standout performer in Q2 with revenue surging 135% versus Q2 2023, driven primarily by major wins in the utilities and transport sectors throughout the whole region and several projects.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new product development, particularly the Senstar MultiSensor?
A: The MultiSensor stands out in the market with advanced capability, allows us to tackle one of the industry's most pressing issues, reducing nuisance alarms to zero. Its unique ability to synthesize data from multiple sensing technologies provides full situational awareness and decreases nuisance alarms next to zero. We believe this product will be a key growth driver for Senstar as we build our momentum in core vertical and expand into new markets.

Q: What is the current cash position and how does it compare to the previous period?
A: Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, were $15.2 million or $0.65 per share as compared to $14.9 million or $0.64 per share as of December 31, 2023.

