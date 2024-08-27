Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Stephen Darke - Navigator Global Investments Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining the call to discuss the 2024 full-year results for Navigator Global Investments. My name is Stephen Darke, having joined Navigator as CEO in October 2023. I'm looking forward to presenting my first full-year earnings. Today, I'm joined by my colleagues, Ross Zachary, CIO of Navigator and Head of NGI Strategic Investments; Sean McGould, CEO and CIO of Lighthouse; and Amber Stoney, NGI Group CFO.



Turning to the company overview on slide 4. Navigator is focused on partnering with leading alternative asset managers globally. We are the only pure-play global alternatives firm listed on the ASX. Across our 11 partner firms, including Lighthouse, Navigator now manages $75 billion, up 5% for financial year '24. This is across 42 strategies, comprising 199 investment products.



Navigator is proud to own a diversified portfolio of leading partner firms alongside their respective founders and principals, with such investments producing strong, sustainable