Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Stephen Darke - Navigator Global Investments Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining the call to discuss the 2024 full-year results for Navigator Global Investments. My name is Stephen Darke, having joined Navigator as CEO in October 2023. I'm looking forward to presenting my first full-year earnings. Today, I'm joined by my colleagues, Ross Zachary, CIO of Navigator and Head of NGI Strategic Investments; Sean McGould, CEO and CIO of Lighthouse; and Amber Stoney, NGI Group CFO.
Turning to the company overview on slide 4. Navigator is focused on partnering with leading alternative asset managers globally. We are the only pure-play global alternatives firm listed on the ASX. Across our 11 partner firms, including Lighthouse, Navigator now manages $75 billion, up 5% for financial year '24. This is across 42 strategies, comprising 199 investment products.
Navigator is proud to own a diversified portfolio of leading partner firms alongside their respective founders and principals, with such investments producing strong, sustainable
Full Year 2024 Navigator Global Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...