Full Year 2024 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you very much, Jody, and good morning, everybody, who's called in this morning. My name is Ian Kadish. I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined here this morning by Craig White. Craig is our Chief Financial Officer. We're privileged to be discussing with you this morning the financial year 2024 results for Integral Diagnostics.



We're proud that we delivered on our values in financial year '24, we delivered excellent patient net promoter scores of plus 84 in Australia and plus 86 in New Zealand. We serve more than a million patients. this year and performed more than 2.5 million exams. We also invested nearly $24 million in CapEx, including investment in new and upgraded