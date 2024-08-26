Full Year 2024 Cooper Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Jane Norman - Cooper Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Cooper Energy FY24 results webcast and presentation. My name is Jane Norman, and I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Cooper Energy and I'm joined by Chief Financial Officer, Dan Young, and Chief Operating Officer, Chad Wilson.



The presentation and announcement were released to the ASX this morning and are available on the Cooper Energy website. Today's webcast is being recorded and the playback will be available on our website later today. Please note the disclaimer information on slide 2 of the presentation before moving on to slide 3, I'll start today by reflecting on the accomplishments we have achieved through FY24. FY24 was a pivotal year for our business. We delivered on our commitments to refresh the executive team and rolled out our new vision strategy, purpose and values. We have now set the direction for the business going forward and reset our company