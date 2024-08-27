Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) reports a 6.6% revenue increase and improved EBITDA margin despite facing significant impairment losses in New Zealand.

57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 6.6% to $469.7 million.
  • Operating EBITDA: Grew by 7.4% to $91.5 million.
  • EBITDA Margin: Improved to 19.5% from 19.3% in the prior year.
  • Statutory Net Profit After Tax: Loss of $60.7 million due to impairment in New Zealand.
  • Operating Net Profit After Tax: Increased by 1.3% to $18.1 million.
  • Operating Diluted EPS: Increased to $0.077 per share.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by 5.5% to $56 million.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Reduced to 2.6 times from 2.9 times.
  • Final Dividend: Declared a fully franked final dividend of $0.033 per share.
  • CapEx: Invested nearly $24 million in new and upgraded equipment.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: Australia: 2.5% higher in the second half; New Zealand: 7.9% higher in the second half.
  • Labor Cost Growth: 1.8% in the second half, below group revenue growth of 3.1%.
  • Operating Expenditure: Reduced by about $0.5 billion over the two halves.
  • Impairment Loss: $71.6 million in the New Zealand division.
  • Technology Costs: $15.4 million in FY24.
  • Capital Expenditure: $24 million, including $14.6 million in replacement CapEx and $9.3 million in growth CapEx.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX, Financial) achieved a 6.6% increase in revenue to $469.7 million.
  • Operating EBITDA grew by 7.4% to $91.5 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 19.5%.
  • The company declared a fully franked final dividend of $0.033 per share.
  • IDX reduced its leverage by 0.3 times to 2.6 times, showing improved financial stability.
  • The proposed merger with Capitol Health Limited is expected to bring significant benefits and synergies.

Negative Points

  • Statutory net profit after tax showed a loss of $60.7 million due to impairment in New Zealand.
  • High labor costs driven by inflation and labor market supply constraints impacted margins.
  • The company faced prolonged cost pressures, particularly in the first six months of FY24.
  • IDX experienced a decline in volume by 0.5%, attributed to patients seeking bulk billing alternatives.
  • The company had to undertake a restructure in late 2023 due to cost inflation and pressures.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) FY24 Earnings Call

Q: What factors influenced the incremental EBITDA margin in FY24?
A: Ian Kadish, CEO: The inflationary impact on consumables, particularly in high-cost modalities like PET/CTs, affected margins. High inflation in nucleotides and contrast media, along with labor CPI, impacted costs. We expect inflation to decrease over time, which should improve margins. Craig White, CFO, added that labor cost pressures and increased technology investments, particularly in cyber security, also influenced margins.

Q: Can you explain the lower-than-expected CapEx in FY24 and the guidance for FY25?
A: Craig White, CFO: Some projects experienced delays, such as the Smith Street site on the Gold Coast, pushing expected spend into FY25. The guidance for FY25 is $40 million to $45 million, with historical trends suggesting spending at the lower end of this range.

Q: What administrative synergies are expected from the merger with Capitol Health?
A: Craig White, CFO: Administrative synergies will come from process improvements, particularly in billing. The merger will also enable better pricing and lower margins due to reduced gearing.

Q: Why did IDX's revenue growth in Australia underperform compared to peers?
A: Ian Kadish, CEO: The primary reason is the cost pressures faced by families, leading them to seek bulk billing alternatives. This was particularly noticeable in areas like Victoria and Queensland, where competitors offer more bulk billing options.

Q: What are the expectations for labor costs and efficiencies in FY25?
A: Craig White, CFO: While no major restructuring is planned, we aim to achieve operating leverage by containing non-clinical costs. The merger with Capitol Health is expected to bring additional synergies, particularly in labor costs.

Q: What is the outlook for gap payments in FY25?
A: Ian Kadish, CEO: We will monitor market dynamics and adjust gap payments accordingly. While no large-scale increases are expected, adjustments will be made based on supply-demand dynamics in each market.

Q: How will the changes to MRI licenses affect IDX's business?
A: Ian Kadish, CEO: The changes are expected to be beneficial, particularly for practices with partial licenses that will be upgraded to full licenses. This will allow for increased MRI utilization and potentially adding new MRIs at busy sites.

Q: What are the expectations for New Zealand's contribution to revenue and margins?
A: Craig White, CFO: New Zealand contributes about 12-13% of revenue and has EBITDA margins above 30%. We expect continued solid growth in both Australia and New Zealand.

Q: What is the impact of the deregulation of MRI licenses in 2027?
A: Ian Kadish, CEO: Increased competition may make it challenging to implement co-payments in some areas. However, the demand for MRI is expected to grow, driven by increased utilization and new indications for MRI scans.

Q: What are the expectations for technology costs in FY25?
A: Craig White, CFO: While technology costs will continue to be significant, particularly in cyber security, we expect the rate of increase to stabilize. Investments in clinical and corporate platforms will continue to drive efficiencies.

