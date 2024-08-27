Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Marguerite O'Neill - Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Woodside's 2024 Half Year Results Presentation. We are presenting from Sydney, and I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to their elders past and present.



Today, I'm joined on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Graham timber. Together we will provide an overview of our half year 2024 performance. Before opening up to Q&A, please take the time to read the disclaimers, assumptions and other important information.



I'd like to remind you that all dollar figures in today's presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. I am very pleased to present a strong set of half-year results today. They are a testament not just to our operating performance in the past six months, but also demonstrate how we are delivering on our strategy to thrive through the energy transition. This strategy is underpinned by three