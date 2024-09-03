Earnings To Watch: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Reports Q2 2025 Result

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Aug 28, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $28.68 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.58 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $121.48 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.58 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) for the full year 2025 have increased from $119.48 billion to $121.48 billion. For 2026, estimates have risen from $156.56 billion to $168.59 billion. Earnings estimates have also shown growth; for the full year 2025, estimates increased from $2.54 per share to $2.59 per share, and for 2026, from $3.34 per share to $3.58 per share.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, NVIDIA Corp's (NVDA) actual revenue was $26.04 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $24.65 billion by 5.67%. NVIDIA Corp's (NVDA) actual earnings were $0.60 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.52 per share by 15.89%. After releasing the results, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) was up by 9.32% in one day.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 49 analysts, the average target price for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) is $137.88 with a high estimate of $200 and a low estimate of $50.30. The average target implies an upside of 9.04% from the current price of $126.45.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) in one year is $154.13, suggesting an upside of 21.89% from the current price of $126.45.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 60 brokerage firms, NVIDIA Corp's (NVDA, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

