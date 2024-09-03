The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 28, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $997.30 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.66 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $3.89 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.22 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) have shown an uptrend, increasing from $3.88 billion to $3.89 billion for the full year 2024, and from $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion for 2025. Conversely, earnings estimates have seen a slight decline for 2024, moving from $2.23 per share to $2.22 per share, but have increased from $3.12 per share to $3.16 per share for 2025.

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, The Cooper Companies Inc's (COO) actual revenue was $942.60 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $948.06 million by -0.58%. The Cooper Companies Inc's (COO) actual earnings were $0.44 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.54 per share by -17.91%. After releasing the results, The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) was up by 4.52% in one day.

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average target price for The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) is $108.86 with a high estimate of $125 and a low estimate of $95. The average target implies an upside of 15.22% from the current price of $94.48.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) in one year is $109.71, suggesting an upside of 16.12% from the current price of $94.48.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 20 brokerage firms, The Cooper Companies Inc's (COO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

