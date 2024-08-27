Full Year 2024 Johns Lyng Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Scott Didier - Johns Lyng Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of the Johns Lyng Group's FY24 results. My name is Scott Didier, and I'm the Group Chief Executive Officer of JLG. Before I introduce our other presenters joining me today are Mark to provide some commentary on the 2024 financial year. FY24 was another stellar year of growth and progression for the group, achieving a record-setting BAU EBITDA.



We are winning new clients and contracts and strengthening our relationships both across Australia and New Zealand and importantly, the US. We have been very clear with our growth strategy, since 2004, growth has been at the center of everything we do. It's our DNA from the front door to the back door. We are sales-based organization.



Put some context around that growth. Since we listed in late 2017, we have achieved a remarkable expansion revenue base of $286.8 million in FY18 to over $1.159 billion today. We are proud of that growth and value we are delivering to it and the