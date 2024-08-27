Full Year 2024 Coles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Leah Weckert - Coles Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Good morning. It's great to be taking you through our full-year results this morning. Several members of our executive leadership team are in the room with me: Charlie Elias, our CFO; Matt Swindells, our Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer; Anna Croft, our Chief Commercial Officer; Ben Hassing, our Chief Digital Officer; Michael Courtney, Chief Executive, Liquor; and Amanda McVay, our Chief Customer Officer.



Before I begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land on which we meet today, the [Wurundjeri] people of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge their strength and resilience and pay our respects to their elders past and present.



Moving now onto slide 3. It's been one year since we unveiled our refreshed strategy, and I am pleased with the significant progress we have made. Looking back on the year, we have had a focus on investing in our customer offer whilst navigating a challenging cost environment in the form of cost inflation and loss headwinds.



Our