Full Year 2024 Vector Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 26, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Doug Mckay

Vector Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

* Simon Mackenzie

Vector Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer

* Jason Hollingworth

Vector Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Harvey-Green

Forsyth Barr - Analyst

* Grant Lowe

Jarden - Analyst

* Phil Campbell

UBS - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Vector Limited's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial and operational results for the full year ended June 30, 2024. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand you over to Vector's Chair, Doug McKay, who will take you through the call. Please go ahead, Doug.



Doug Mckay - Vector Ltd -