Long-established in the Banks industry, Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 0.22%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 16.22%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Truist Financial Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Truist Financial Corp a GF Score of 61 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Truist Financial Corp's Business

Truist Financial Corp, with a market cap of $59.08 billion and sales of $14.5 billion, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It emerged from the combination of BB&T and SunTrust, positioning itself as a regional bank with a strong presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. The company's operations span across commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking, along with several non-bank segments.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Truist Financial Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.73 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 9999, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 0% of 32 companies in the Banks industry.

Profitability Breakdown

Truist Financial Corp's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has declined over the past five years (-118.18%), with the following data: 2019: 25.65; 2020: 19.74; 2021: 28.88; 2022: 27.18; 2023: -4.66.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Truist Financial Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank.

Next Steps

Considering Truist Financial Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. For investors seeking better opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

