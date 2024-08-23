On August 23, 2024, Gwyn Mcneal, Executive Vice President/Chief Legal Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial), sold 2,823 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,855 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company is involved in owning, operating, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping professionally managed self-storage facilities.

Over the past year, Gwyn Mcneal has sold a total of 5,523 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Extra Space Storage Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc were trading at $177.01 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $37.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 46.04, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.74 and above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $171.59, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company.

