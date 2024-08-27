Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Grant Webster - Tourism Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you, everybody, for your time and welcome to the FY24 annual results presentation for thl. I've just been introduced, so Grant Webster, CEO of thl. I am here today with Cameron Mathewson, our new CFO; Steven Hall, our Deputy CFO; and Amir Ansari is here as well in his role of Leader of IR. I'm going to move through the presentation, as always, at a reasonable pace today. We'll skip several slides, making sure that we leave plenty of time for Q&A towards the end of the meeting.
So let's go straight through to slide 4, the executive summary. It is well understood, our underlying profit after tax was within the guidance range, $51.8 million. Statutory net profit of $39.4 million included the well-flagged $12.4 million impairment for the goodwill attributable to the UK and Ireland divisions.
Pleasingly, we had record EBIT results for New Zealand rentals & sales, action manufacturing, and the New Zealand tourism businesses. We're very pleased as well to continue to have strong
Full Year 2024 Tourism Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
