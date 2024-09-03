Chief Human Resources Officer Shiela Vinczeller of AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) sold 1,660 shares of the company on August 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,651 shares of the company.

AptarGroup Inc, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions, has seen a notable insider selling trend. Over the past year, there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider transaction history reflects a cautious stance from insiders, possibly suggesting their assessment of the stock’s current valuation.

On the day of the sale, shares of AptarGroup Inc were priced at $151.15. The company holds a market cap of approximately $10.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.72, which is above both the industry median of 27.1 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $130.54, indicating that at a price of $151.15, AptarGroup Inc is modestly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, suggesting that the stock might not offer substantial upside from its current level according to the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical valuation multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell by Shiela Vinczeller might prompt current and potential investors to closely watch the stock’s performance and reevaluate their investment thesis for AptarGroup Inc.

