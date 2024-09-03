PVH Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $2.80, Revenue at $2.074 Billion

Revenue Declines but EPS Surpasses Guidance

41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.074 billion, decreased 6% year-over-year, in line with guidance of a decrease of 6% to 7%.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.80, exceeded guidance of approximately $2.25.
  • Gross Margin: Increased 250 basis points to 60.1% compared to 57.6% in the prior year period.
  • Inventory: Decreased 12% compared to the prior year period.
  • Interest Expense: Decreased to $19 million from $24 million in the prior year period.
  • Effective Tax Rate: (2.1)% on a GAAP basis, compared to 21.3% in the prior year period, primarily due to a tax benefit from a favorable settlement of a multi-year audit.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 200,000 shares for $25 million during the second quarter, with total repurchases of 2.1 million shares for $225 million in the first six months of 2024.
On August 27, 2024, PVH Corp (PVH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting earnings that exceeded analyst expectations. PVH Corp designs and markets branded apparel in over 40 countries, with key fashion categories including men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. The company’s primary revenue drivers are its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

Performance Overview

PVH Corp reported a 6% decline in revenue to $2.074 billion, aligning with its guidance of a 6% to 7% decrease. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 5%. Despite the revenue drop, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis were $2.80, significantly surpassing the guidance of approximately $2.25. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $3.01, also exceeding the guidance of $2.75.

Key Financial Achievements

PVH Corp’s gross margin improved by 250 basis points to 60.1%, up from 57.6% in the prior year period. This increase was driven by a favorable shift in channel mix, reduced sales to lower-margin wholesale accounts, and lower product costs. The company also reported a 12% decrease in inventory compared to the prior year period.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $2.074 billion $2.207 billion
Gross Profit $1.245 billion $1.272 billion
Net Income $158 million $94.2 million
GAAP EPS $2.80 $1.50
Non-GAAP EPS $3.01 $1.98

Commentary and Analysis

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered on our top- and bottom-line commitments and beat our earnings guidance for the second quarter, led by our disciplined execution of the PVH+ Plan. For both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, we drove strong consumer engagement and continued to increase product strength and improve newness in our assortment, leading to more full-priced selling and less end-of-season clearance sales, which fueled significant gross margin expansion.”
Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We drove strong gross margin and operating margin expansion in the second quarter and are reaffirming our revenue and non-GAAP operating margin guidance, reflecting our disciplined execution of the PVH+ Plan. We remain relentlessly focused on driving efficiencies, maintaining cost discipline and simplifying how we work globally.”

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive earnings, PVH Corp faces challenges, particularly in its international markets. Revenue in the company’s international businesses decreased by 4%, primarily due to a challenging consumer environment in Asia Pacific and strategic reductions in sales in Europe. However, North America showed resilience with a 1% increase in combined revenue for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

For the full year 2024, PVH Corp reaffirmed its projected revenue decrease of 6% to 7% and updated its GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $11.20 to $11.45, up from the previous range of $11.15 to $11.40. On a non-GAAP basis, the EPS guidance was raised to a range of $11.55 to $11.80, up from $11.00 to $11.25.

PVH Corp’s disciplined approach to managing expenses and driving cost efficiencies, along with its focus on strategic investments, positions the company for sustainable, profitable growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company navigates the increasingly challenging global macroeconomic backdrop.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PVH Corp for further details.

