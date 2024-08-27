Box Inc (BOX) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.10 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $270 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strategic Growth Initiatives

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $270 million, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $269.18 million.
  • GAAP Net Income Per Share: $0.10, compared to $0.04 in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: 7.5%, up from 3.8% in the same quarter last year.
  • Billings: $256.4 million, a 10% increase from $232.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: $32.7 million, a 59% increase from $20.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $214.5 million, or 79.4% of revenue, compared to $194.4 million, or 74.4% of revenue, in the same quarter last year.
  • Stock Repurchase Program: Expanded by $100 million, with approximately 3.9 million shares repurchased for $102 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 27, 2024, Box Inc (BOX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on July 31, 2024. Box, a cloud-based content services platform, reported revenue of $270 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $269.18 million. The company also reported GAAP net income per share of $0.10, exceeding the estimated $0.08 per share.

1828530765051359232.png

Company Overview

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) is a leading provider of cloud-based storage and workflow collaboration services for enterprise customers. Founded in 2005, the company has evolved from a file-sync and sharing provider to a comprehensive content management platform, integrating tools such as governance and e-signature to enhance workflow management and collaboration.

Performance and Challenges

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) reported a 3% year-over-year increase in revenue to $270 million, with a 6% growth on a constant currency basis. The company's GAAP operating margin improved to 7.5%, while the non-GAAP operating margin reached a record 28.4%. Despite these positive results, Box faces challenges such as unfavorable foreign exchange rates, which negatively impacted GAAP diluted net income per share by $0.05 year-over-year.

Financial Achievements

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 FY2025:

  • Record non-GAAP gross profit of $220.2 million, representing 81.6% of revenue.
  • GAAP operating income of $20.3 million, up from $9.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $76.7 million, a 28.4% margin, up from $64.7 million or 24.8% in Q2 FY2024.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 11% to $36.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow surged by 59% to $32.7 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Revenue $270 million $261.4 million
GAAP Gross Profit $214.5 million $194.4 million
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $220.2 million $201.1 million
GAAP Operating Income $20.3 million $9.9 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $76.7 million $64.7 million
GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.10 $0.04
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.44 $0.36

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) reported total assets of $1.12 billion as of July 31, 2024, down from $1.24 billion as of January 31, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $406.6 million, an increase from $383.7 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.3 million, while non-GAAP free cash flow was $32.7 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

“As we enter the era of Intelligent Content Management, Box is delivering a singular platform that can power the lifecycle of content with intelligence built right in,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.
“We delivered a strong second quarter, with accelerated billings growth as well as record gross margin, operating margin, and EPS,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box.

Analysis and Outlook

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust financial performance, driven by strategic investments in AI and technology acquisitions. The company's focus on expanding its Intelligent Content Management platform positions it well for future growth. However, challenges such as foreign exchange headwinds and competitive pressures remain. The company's guidance for Q3 FY2025 includes revenue in the range of $274 million to $276 million and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.41 to $0.42.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Box Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.