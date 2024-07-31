Ooma Inc (OOMA) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of -$0.08, Revenue of $64.1M, Surpassing Estimates

Ooma Inc (OOMA) released its 8-K filing on August 27, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $64.1 million, up 10% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $62.72 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $2.1 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Subscription and Services Revenue: Increased to $59.6 million from $54.7 million in the prior year, making up 93% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5.6 million, up from $4.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Business Outlook: For Q3 FY2025, expected revenue is between $64.2 million and $64.6 million, with a GAAP net loss per share between $0.06 and $0.07.
Ooma Inc is a communications services company that provides a smart software-as-a-service (SaaS) and unified communications platform. The company delivers voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, video conferencing, and residential phone service with PureVoice high-definition voice quality.

Performance Overview

Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial) reported total revenue of $64.1 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $62.72 million. This represents a 10% year-over-year increase from $58.4 million in the same period last year. Subscription and services revenue, which accounted for 93% of total revenue, grew to $59.6 million from $54.7 million in the prior year period.

Financial Highlights

Despite the revenue growth, Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The previous year's GAAP net income included a $1.0 million gain from the consolidation of facilities.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company achieved a net income of $4.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, up from the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.6 million, up from $4.9 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024
Total Revenue $64.1 million $58.4 million
GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($2.1 million) $0.3 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $4.1 million $3.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $5.6 million $4.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2024, Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $16.6 million, down from $17.5 million as of January 31, 2024. The company's total assets stood at $151.5 million, compared to $159.3 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. Total liabilities decreased to $69.6 million from $81.2 million, while stockholders' equity increased to $81.8 million from $78.1 million.

Commentary and Outlook

“Ooma made strong progress in Q2 with revenues of $64.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million and is well positioned, we believe, for the second half of fiscal 2025,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “Ooma executed well in Q2 on both the top and bottom line, driving 10% revenue growth year over year and record levels for Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow from Operations. Progress continued across the business with new feature enhancements, customer expansion, and the addition of new resale partners for AirDial.”

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial) expects total revenue in the range of $64.2 million to $64.6 million. The company anticipates a GAAP net loss in the range of $1.7 million to $1.9 million and a non-GAAP net income in the range of $4.1 million to $4.3 million.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial) projects total revenue between $254.0 million and $255.5 million, with a GAAP net loss ranging from $7.7 million to $8.2 million. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $15.7 million and $16.2 million.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ooma Inc for further details.

