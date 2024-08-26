Full Year 2024 Vulcan Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Rhys Jones - Vulcan Steel Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everybody. Can we move to slide 6, please, to start. Okay. Look, what I would first like to comment on is that the past 12 months has been a very challenging environment. This is reflected in our volume being down 9% and also our gross profit for dollars per tonne being down 7%.



These two statistics demonstrate the severity of the market downturn. Despite that, we made $148 million EBITDA and an adjusted net profit after tax of $40 million. One of the positives we had in the past year as we reduced operating costs by 1.7%, in the fact that we had 11 months of aluminum in '23 versus 12 months of aluminum '24. We also include in our cost or our expenses and development of our new sites for expansion. So the total reduction in operating costs, given the inflationary environment, we believe, is a credible result. In addition, ATAs for the second half '24 versus second half '23 was up 3.6%. Again, we believe that is worth noting.



The operating cash flow of $169 million was a