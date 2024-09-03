American Woodmark Stock Drops 11% After Earnings Miss

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

American Woodmark (AMWD, Financial) stock took a sharp nosedive, falling by 10.7%, following a significant earnings miss in its fiscal first-quarter 2025 report. The stock now trades at $89.17, highlighting investor concerns over the company's financial performance.

Analysts had forecasted earnings of $2.40 per share on sales of $476.6 million. However, the actual figures were disappointing, with American Woodmark reporting earnings of $1.89 per share and sales of $459.1 million. CEO Scott Culbreth attributed the 8% year-over-year decline in sales to weak demand among home remodelers, although sales to homebuilders saw some growth.

Despite the sales drop, the company's earnings fell by a much larger margin of 32%. This significant earnings decline was mainly due to a $6.3 million unfavorable mark-to-market adjustment on foreign currency hedging instruments, adding further strain to the company's bottom line. Additionally, operating cash flow plummeted by more than half to $40.8 million, suggesting potential further declines in free cash flow once the full 10-Q statement is filed.

American Woodmark, currently trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol AMWD, shows a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 12.49, with a Price-to-Book (PB) ratio of 1.53. The stock has three medium warning signs and one severe warning sign, according to its financial data. Despite these concerns, it also has three good signs, including a strong Altman Z-Score of 3.49, indicating financial stability, and a Beneish M-Score of -2.79, suggesting the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financials. Insider buying within the last three months also indicates some confidence from those within the company.

However, the stock's GF Value of $66.82 suggests it is significantly overvalued, casting a shadow over any potential for immediate recovery. The stock's market capitalization stands at $1.39 billion, with an enterprise value of $1.98 billion. Short-term price movements have been turbulent, with a week-over-week change of -5.38% and a 12-week change of 0.15%. Long-term performance also paints a mixed picture: a 52-week change of 23.73%, but a year-to-date decline of -3.96%. The company's earnings growth in the last five years sits at 2.3%, which suggests limited growth potential in the near future.

In conclusion, while American Woodmark has some strong financial indicators, the latest earnings miss and future cash flow concerns present significant challenges. Investors should tread cautiously and consider the stock's current valuation and market sentiment before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.