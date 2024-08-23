On August 23, 2024, David Duvall, CEO of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 338,227 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $18.29 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Core Molding Technologies Inc, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company focuses on producing high-quality products used in various industries, including automotive, heavy truck, and construction.

Over the past year, David Duvall has sold a total of 103,863 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for Core Molding Technologies Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of Core Molding Technologies Inc was trading at $18.29 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $159.947 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.71, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.905 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Core Molding Technologies Inc is $13.50 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

