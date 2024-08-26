Corporate Vice President Michael Bonarti sold 34,426 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial) on August 26, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 88,425.594 shares of the company.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial), a provider of human resources management software and services, is known for its payroll, tax, and benefits administration solutions. The company operates globally, offering a range of services to help businesses manage their workforce.

Over the past year, Michael Bonarti has sold a total of 68,604 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc were trading at $270.77. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $112.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.15, which is above both the industry median of 25.785 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $266.01, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event aligns with the overall trend of insider transactions at Automatic Data Processing Inc, providing a data point for investors monitoring insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics.

