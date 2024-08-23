On August 23, 2024, Shanon Leonard, Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial), sold 2,816 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 24,112 shares of Texas Instruments Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial) is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures semiconductors and various integrated circuits, which it sells to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates in the analog and embedded processing segments, providing digital signal processing and analog technologies that help manage power in electronic equipment.

Over the past year, Shanon Leonard has sold a total of 2,816 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Texas Instruments Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Texas Instruments Inc were trading at $208.91, giving the company a market cap of approximately $192.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.58, which is above both the industry median of 28.99 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $146.65, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. This suggests that Texas Instruments Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

